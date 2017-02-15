Peshawar’s history and glory highlighted

Dr Ihsan says Gandhara was once known for civilisation, peace

MARDAN: In an exhaustive presentation here on Tuesday, archaeologist Dr Ihsan Ali highlighted the history and past glory of Peshawar.

His talk was titled “Peshawar: the Earliest Living City of South Asia.”Dr Ihsan Ali, who is also vice-chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), kept the audience engrossed as he spoke for one and half hour at a hall in the Garden Campus of the university.

Noting that Peshawar was part of the ancient Gandhara region known for its great civilisation and peace, he said the city was named differently by different nations who visited the place.The academician said the city was called Puruspura, Pesha War and given some other titles in various eras of history. He said it once remained the capital of the Gandhara state, quoting a Thai proverb “To learn, go to Gandhara,” to remind everyone of its importance.

Dr Ihsan Ali maintained that Buddhism had spread to China from the Peshawar region when a Buddhist preacher went to China and started preaching there.Supporting his presentation with visuals and references, he said the accounts of the Chinese travellers who visited the region, particularly Peshawar, showed the rich civility of the people of this region.

Noting that Peshawar was also called Kanishkapura at one time, Dr Ihsan Ali gave a reference to the Buddhist stupa located outside the Gunj Gate along with a monastery to emphasize his point.

He said that Charsadda, known in the past as Pushkalavati was once the capital of the ancient Gandhara state. “Charsadda was also named Hashtnaghar because it had eight small cities,” he explained.

The known archaeologist said Peshawar and indeed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was once a land of peace and one of the earliest centres of civilization in the world.

Dr Ihsan Ali said the people of this region were highly civilised and represented a great civilization even 2000 years ago. He said there were 8,000 places of learning in this region at the time. “Such things can exist only in a peaceful land,” he said, adding: “Ours was the land of peace, alien to violence.”

Dr Ihsan Ali mentioned the projects he had undertaken in the past in Peshawar when he was director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology Department. He discussed several spots including Gor Khatree, Dhakki Nalbandi, some places on the Shami Road, Governor’s House, etc where relics were discovered either during excavation or digging.

He explained the excavation process carried out in historical Gor Khatree Archaeological Complex. “This was a magnificent exercise as the excavation determined the historical profile of the city. I was a member of the team headed by Dr Farzand Ali Durrani. The excavation done at various depths led to discovery of articles that pointed to the eras this region had seen,” he elaborated.

Dr Ihsan Ali said he set up a City Museum at Got Khatree and displayed there the discoveries made during the excavation. He also pointed to the portion of the Gor Khatree where a number of cultural items have been exhibited.

“Most houses in the walled city of Peshawar even today contain such relics and archaeological remains if these are dug,” he added.Shiraz Paracha, chairman of Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at AWKUM, after the lecture conducted the question-answer session.

A number of participants had travelled from Peshawar to attend the presentation. They included academicians, writers, cultural activists, broadcasters, painters and journalists. Among them were Prof Dr Nazir Tabassum, Prof Nasir Ali Syed, Gandhara Hindko Academy Director Dr Zafar Iqbal, cultural activist Dr Salahuddin, film historian Ibrahim Zia, senior painter Jehanzeb Malik, Khwaja Muhammad Waseem, Prof Hussam Hur and Aziz Ejaz Savul.

Appreciating the presentation, they said Peshawar had a glorious history spanning 2,600 years and Dr Ihsan Ali had portrayed it well in his talk.They suggested that such informative events should be arranged in Peshawar also to a larger audience to raise awareness among the people about the rich cultural and archaeological history of Peshawar.Later, the guests visited the recently established museum at the university.

