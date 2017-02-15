PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has stressed the need for afforestation to ease the effects of climate changes.

Speaking after the inauguration of Spring Tree Plantation campaign at the

Governor’s House, Peshawar, on Tuesday, he said that increasing the forest area

was vital for ensuring bright future for the coming generations.

Additional Chief Secretary, Fata Fida Wazir, Secretary Fata Production Abdul Latif Khan, Conservator Forests Abdul Bashir, and other officials were present on the occasion. The governor was informed that during the ongoing campaign in Fata plantation drive will be carried out over an area of almost 7,500 acres that would include 25,000 fruit plants.

Apart from this, it was further told, broadcasting technique will also be applied to cultivate medicinal plants over an area of additional 1,000 acres.The governor said that almost 70 percent landscape of Fata was suited for livestock and afforestation. He said the government was doing its best while stretching its limited resources for this purpose.

