Police directed to beef up security

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have been directed to beef up security all over the province in the wake of the Lahore suicide blast and fresh threats of terror attacks.

A meeting of the regional police officers was held on Tuesday in the wake of Lahore suicide attack. Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani chaired the meeting that was attended by Additional IGP Headquarters Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Additional IGP Special Branch Salahuddin Mehsud, Chief Capital City Police Muhammad Tahir Khan, DIG Counter-Terrorism Department Mubarak Zeb Khan, all RPOs, DIG Training and AIG Establishment.

The additional IGP Special Branch briefed the meeting about the overall quantum of threats and the activities of the militant groups. He informed the meeting that various groups have joined hands in cahoots with hostile foreign agencies to create instability in Pakistan through terrorist activities.

The RPOs also briefed the meeting about the vulnerability of their areas and different security measures taken by the police to thwart the designs of terrorists.After detailed discussion, the IGP directed the senior cops to call a meeting of all stakeholders to review the threat alert of last one year and analyse them one by one and the action taken by police.

The IGP directed the meeting that security of all sensitive and vulnerable establishments including police offices, judiciary, court premises, hospitals, educational institutions should be reviewed through specially constituted team.

The loopholes identified in the security audit should be plugged in. The IGP directed the police officers to put in place a vibrant response mechanism to respond to emergencies. He said rehearsals should be carried out in the presence of RPOs and DPOs.

The RPOs were directed to call a meeting of local political leadership and develop a security code of conduct to ensure effective security for political gatherings. Special directives were issued to conduct extensive snap-checking and joint search and strike operations along with the security forces in the militant-infested areas.

