MIRANSHAH: Believe it or not but it is a fact that three cricket stadiums having all facilities have been established in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan at a cost of one million rupees only.

A government official said that a young officer of the security forces, who was assigned the task to construct one stadium for children of the returning families of the temporality displaced persons (TDPs) managed to build three. “This officer was given Rs1 million to build one stadium, but he succeeded in building three stadiums with this amount due to the enthusiastic cooperation of the people,” the official added.

The Naurak village situated between Mir Ali and Miranshah was selected for construction of the cricket stadium to facilitate the local youth. When the officer visited Naurak and told the people about the project, the local youth got excited and offered to work as labourers and masons to build the stadium.

A local elder offered to provide a tractor to level the ground and said he would bear the fuel expenses.Another elder offered to provide a water tanker. Some elders donated land for the stadium.

The first stadium at Naurak was established in a short span of time at a cost of Rs400,000 only.The officer was assigned to establish another stadium when he informed his seniors about the enthusiasm of the youth and their love for cricket.

He chose Shiratala village in Spinwam tehsil that is accessible to the surrounding villages to set up the second stadium.The youth worked voluntarily as masons and labourers and this project was also completed at a cost of Rs400,000.

The third one was established in Boya village where the youth were even more enthusiastic than those of Naurak and Shiratala to get a cricket stadium of their own.The elders also played a significant role and offered to bear some of the expenditure so that the stadium could be built.

Talking to this correspondent, some of the jubilant youth recalled that they couldn’t even play outside their houses in the past, but now they had a stadium to play cricket.The young men said the stadiums had scoreboards, pavilion and dressing room.They said most of the people in North Waziristan loved cricket and it would provide the youth an opportunity to play the game and display their talent.

February 15, 2017