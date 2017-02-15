Wrong number?

The failed attempt by the chairman of the Senate Committee on Human Rights to reach a helpline set up by the Ministry of Human Rights shows the degree of mismanagement and incompetence in the country. Reportedly, the chairman was unable to get through when he dialled the 1099 number set up by the ministry to answer urgent calls from victims of rights abuses. On enquiry into the matter, during a meeting of the Senate committee, officials of the Ministry of Human Rights said they had not received the support they required from technical staff to ensure their eight helplines worked. While the helpline is a good idea, given the extent of abuses which occur in our country, there is obviously little point to it if people cannot reach it. Mere cosmetic measures will not help improve the situation of citizens. Now that the Senate Committee has taken up the matter, it is essential that steps be taken to at least make the helpline functional. What is just as important is that they be manned by competent staff able to properly answer questions on a possible wide range of issues.

The truth is that for a very long time, we have taken human rights far too lightly in our country. There has been some small evidence of change with the setting up of the National Commission for Human Rights as well as the helpline which was widely advertised by the ministry last year. But, quite clearly, these steps need to be followed up by efforts to ensure the systems put in place actually work. If they do not, they are obviously not of any use. The other steps taken by the human rights ministry, including a hostel for women, are commendable as well. However, there should also be efforts to follow up on these and assess whether they function in the manner that was planned. What is encouraging is that the Senate committee chairman chose to follow up on the helpline. These matters may seem small but they are essential to the proper running of any facility intended for ordinary people. We hope that such well-meaning initiatives don’t end up forgotten and neglected – as has been the case for many past endeavours.

