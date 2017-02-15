Terror in Lahore

Terror returned to Lahore as a suicide bomber targeted protesters police personnel right in front of the Punjab Assembly, killing 13 people and injuring at least 80 others. Among those killed in the attack were DIG City Traffic Police Ahmed Mobin Zaidi and Acting DIG (Operations) Zahid Gondal. On the same day, a roadside blast on Sariab Road in Quetta just two hours after the Lahore attack killed two persons including a member of the Bomb Disposal Squad. On Sunday night three FC personnel were killed in a blast in South Waziristan. This tragic loss of life reminds us that, no matter how many gains we have made in the war against militancy, all of us are still at risk carrying out our daily routine. The protesters killed in the Lahore attack were chemists and drugstore owners protesting restrictions placed by the Punjab government to control the manner in which drugs are sold and the policemen killed were there to talk to them. It is now the duty of the government to ensure that all these lives have not been lost in vain. The Jamaatul Ahrar, a splinter faction of the TTP, has claimed responsibility for the Lahore attack. The group has carried out many attacks before, such as the Easter bombing at a park in Lahore last year and the Wagah border attack in 2014. That it is still able to function, and attack such a heavily-guarded protest near what should be one of the most secure locations in the country, shows that we are far from winning the war against militancy.

Earlier this month, the National Counter Terrorism Authority had issued a security alert for Lahore, which led to an increased security presence in the city. Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said additional security was provided to high-profile buildings but then went on to imply that the protest that day gave the militants an opportunity to attack. The truth is that the best way to prevent such attacks is at the source, by disrupting militant groups so that their ability to strike is challenged. The facts are before us. There was a security breakdown; and despite warnings about a high security alert, the bomber was not apprehended. Quite evidently, outfits devoted to terror remain able to regroup and operate. On the very day of the Lahore attack, opposition party senators raised concerns about the implementation of the National Action Plan, worrying that the state was still tolerating hate speech by extremists. Just hours before the attack, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan’s strategic programme had made the defence of the country formidable. It had been hoped that Operation Zarb-e-Azb would take out the core of the terrorist groups and leave them lame and weakened. These recent terror strikes show that, while they may have been weakened, they are still capable of striking back. As the senators’ criticism of our anti-terror strategy shows, our biggest threat is internal. On that front, the war is still far from over and any proclamations of victory are premature.

