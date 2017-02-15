A forgotten poet

February 13, 2017 marked the 20th death anniversary of the great Baloch poet, Atta Shad. However this hero seems to have been forgotten in history. I study at Government Atta Shad Degree College Turbat which was established in 1969 in the name of Atta Shad, but not a single faculty member or student remembered the day. There were no programmes or poetry sessions held in his honour.

Shad was born in November 1939 in Turbat. He wrote poems in Urdu and later in Balochi. He was considered to be the architect of Balochi poetry. We should not be so careless and dismissive of people who contributed to the culture and heritage of our nation.

Sanaullah Samad

Turbat

