In order to ensure that the quality of food is maintained and the sale of substandard food items is eradicated, the Punjab Food Authority introduced new regulations including a ban on the sale of unpacked food items. This move is commendable. Unhealthy food items pose a serious health risk to the lives of citizens. It is hoped that the decision by the food authority will help ensure the sale of quality and standardised food items.

Shehar Bano Syed

Lahore

0



0







Good food was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186309-Good-food/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Good food" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186309-Good-food.