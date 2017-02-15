Print Story
Good foodFebruary 15, 2017
In order to ensure that the quality of food is maintained and the sale of substandard food items is eradicated, the Punjab Food Authority introduced new regulations including a ban on the sale of unpacked food items. This move is commendable. Unhealthy food items pose a serious health risk to the lives of citizens. It is hoped that the decision by the food authority will help ensure the sale of quality and standardised food items.
Shehar Bano Syed
Lahore