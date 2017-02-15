Fata merger

There is an ongoing debate regarding whether to merge Fata with KP or grant it the status of a separate province. In my opinion, the former option will be better. This is because Fata does not have adequate infrastructure to accommodate the provincial government machinery. The infrastructure present in the region today was built by outsiders long before Partition. There is no doubt that Fata is the responsibility of the federal government, but KP needs to be more careful in its dealing with it since all the line agencies working in Fata belong to KP.

At the same time, let us not forget about the Hazaras who want to get their own province. These points should be kept in mind at the time of the decision-making process.

Abdullah Mayar

Mardan

