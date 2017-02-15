Maintaining balance

There has been much hype regarding Valentine’s Day in the past few weeks, with some people supporting the matter, connecting it to ‘freedom of expression’ while others absolutely opposing the concept, calling it a conspiracy by infidels. The Islamabad High Court intervened and banned all forms of celebrations, presumably playing its part in avoiding any social mishap. The point to ponder over here is: why has this even become such an essential issue? From being non-existent a decade ago to being the most discussed issue, why is this specific date granted so much importance?

Everyone is making an effort to capitalise on the event. What we need here is to neutralise the situation by maintaining a balance. Valentine’s Day or no Valentine’s Day, the need of the time is to enlighten our upcoming generation regarding the level of importance that these events should hold. There are greater things in life, which deserve much higher level of attention and the media and government agencies should play their part in doing that.

Salman Khalid Khan

Karachi

