Empowering women

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has appointed Tehmina Janjua as the new foreign secretary of Pakistan. She is the first woman to be selected to the Foreign Office’s top post. Similarly, General Nigar Johar has become the third woman in the history of the Pakistan Army to attain the rank of a major general. The World Bank recently announced that a Pakistani woman, Dr Tahseen Sayed Khan, has been appointed as the new country director for the Caribbean countries. The recognition of these women at the national as well as the international level is a step towards women’s empowerment. Women’s participation in the public sphere has been argued to be the most beneficial form of gender empowerment.

I think women’s participation should not be limited to the realm of politics alone and should include participation in various other fields. However, most of all, it should include the right for women to make their own choices. Unfortunately, women face a lot of discrimination in most parts of Pakistan; in some rural areas, they cannot even claim their right to own land. This right is economically empowering for women and must be given to them. The prime minister should focus on the most neglected sector of the country – education – which will eradicate other social issues like ignorance, illiteracy, unawareness and intolerance.

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

