Dawlance launches digital apps

KARACHI: Dawlance on Tuesday announced two Android-based applications meant to make consumers’ life easier, a statement said. ‘Dawlance Care’ is an application, which acts as a bridge for the consumers and local home appliances giant, whereas it also benefits the dealers by helping them to develop better understanding. ‘Dawlance Kitchen’ is a step by step voice navigated microwave cooking guide. "We have found that one common misconception around home cooking is that it takes a lot of time; and as a result many households are consuming frozen food or opting for take-outs," said Hasan Jamil, GM marketing Dawlance.

‘FBR must stop raids on markets’

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) acting president Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan on Tuesday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to stop conducting raids on markets and business premises.

In a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Automobile Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association (PASPIDA) at the Lahore Chamber, he said the business community is the major source of revenue for government for which the FBR should facilitate them instead.

Though tax officials had agreed to suspend raids for a month, but this was not the solution and no such action should be taken without taking the relevant chambers and associations on board, he viewed, he added.

He said importers of automobile spare parts were already paying 100 percent advance sales tax at source even before sales; therefore, such raids should not be conducted because these moves create uncertainty among the honest taxpayers.

Minister to open Energy Forum 2017

KARACHI: Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate the 9th Pakistan Energy Forum 2017 being held on February 23 at 9.30am in Islamabad, a statement said on Tuesday.

The theme of the conference is “Approaching New Frontiers in Energy Efficiency” and will dilate on critical current trends in the energy sector, it added. Umer Masood, additional secretary, Ministry of Water and Power and eminent economist Sakib Sherani, CEO, Macro Economic Sights, will deliver the keynote addresses.

Delegates from the federal and provincial ministries, regulatory bodies, think-tanks, academia, foreign missions and the media will join the daylong conference held annually by SHAMROCK Conferences International, it added.

Toshiba postpones earnings release

TOKYO: Japan´s Toshiba Corp said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit. Toshiba said in a statement it needs to look at allegations that Westinghouse´s management exerted inappropriate pressure over the calculation of assets and liabilities for the nuclear construction company it bought from Chicago Bridge & Iron . Toshiba was due to announce quarterly earnings on Tuesday but now says it wants an extension, which if approved would extend the deadline to March 14.

Freeport cuts output

JAKARTA: Freeport-McMoRan Inc has halted production of copper concentrate in Indonesia and has begun to send home workers at Grasberg, the world´s second-largest copper mine, a spokesman for the company´s local unit said.

Indonesia introduced rules on Jan 12 that restrict copper concentrate exports from the country in an effort to promote the domestic smelting industry. Freeport previously said the suspension of concentrate exports would require that Grasberg reduce output by around 70 million pounds of copper per month.

"The processing plant has not been producing concentrate since last Friday," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told Reuters on Tuesday. The world´s biggest publicly-traded copper miner has also started sending workers home from Grasberg, Pratama said.

The company previously said it had warned the government that it would need to slash production to about 40 percent of capacity if it did not get an export permit by mid-February, due to limited storage.

South Korea sues Nissan

SEOUL: South Korea has sued Nissan Motor´s South Korean unit alleging that the Japanese car maker manipulated the fuel economy test results of its Infiniti Q50 sedan, a government official said on Tuesday. The ministry is also investigating BMW and Porsche on a similar matter, the official, Koh Sung-woo, told Reuters. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors´ Office has launched a probe into Nissan after a criminal compliant was filed by the transport ministry, a spokesman at the office said.

Euro zone growth hits 0.4 percent

Brussels: Growth in euro zone remained resilient in the fourth quarter of 2016, but slightly less than an earlier estimate, data showed on Tuesday. The EU´s Eurostat statistics agency said growth in the euro zone landed at 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, revising down the 0.5 percent estimated on January 31. The figures show that recovery in Europe remains on pace despite the significant unknowns of Brexit and the policies of the new Trump administration in the US. The data still meant that the euro zone economy grew by 1.7 percent in 2016, exceeding the United States which gained 1.6 percent last year. The 28-member EU as a whole grew by 1.8 percent, Eurostat said.

