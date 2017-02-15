-
Chinese keen to develop SEZ along CPEC routeFebruary 15, 2017Print : Business
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has proposed visiting Chinese investors to develop and manage a special economic zone (SEZ) either in collaboration with Board of Investment or independently, a statement said on Tuesday.
“The SEZs along CPEC routes will have a natural advantage of backward and forward linkages and with the experience of Chinese side there is every possibility to maximize the advantage,” Secretary BoI Azher Ali Choudhry said while talking to a 24-member Chinese delegation that called on him at his office.
The delegation, led by Deng Jihai, Chairman, International Green Economy Association, comprised professionals from not only public but also diversified sectors including power, renewable energy, agriculture, environmental protection, industrial zone development, ship building, consultancy, real estate, trade, logistics, and healthcare, etc. According to the statement, the Chinese side welcomed the proposal and designated GBO-Global to discuss this idea in detail with BOI at technical level. Assuring the Chinese of full support, secretary BoI noted the government dearly treasures the endeavours of distinguished delegates from the brotherly country for exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan.