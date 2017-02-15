ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has proposed visiting Chinese investors to develop and manage a special economic zone (SEZ) either in collaboration with Board of Investment or independently, a statement said on Tuesday.

“The SEZs along CPEC routes will have a natural advantage of backward and forward linkages and with the experience of Chinese side there is every possibility to maximize the advantage,” Secretary BoI Azher Ali Choudhry said while talking to a 24-member Chinese delegation that called on him at his office.

The delegation, led by Deng Jihai, Chairman, International Green Economy Association, comprised professionals from not only public but also diversified sectors including power, renewable energy, agriculture, environmental protection, industrial zone development, ship building, consultancy, real estate, trade, logistics, and healthcare, etc. According to the statement, the Chinese side welcomed the proposal and designated GBO-Global to discuss this idea in detail with BOI at technical level. Assuring the Chinese of full support, secretary BoI noted the government dearly treasures the endeavours of distinguished delegates from the brotherly country for exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan.

0



0







Chinese keen to develop SEZ along CPEC route was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186301-Chinese-keen-to-develop-SEZ-along-CPEC-route/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Chinese keen to develop SEZ along CPEC route" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186301-Chinese-keen-to-develop-SEZ-along-CPEC-route.