ISLAMABAD: Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will present the budgetary proposals for the upcoming budget 2017/18 from business community to the government by mid of March.

The FPCCI has invited all chambers of commerce and industries in the country for consultation and for putting up the budget proposal, FPCCI senior vice president Mian Shaukat Masud said while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said the government should be focused on ease of doing business which would attract the much needed investment to trigger economic growth in the country. He said electricity prices needed to be reduced as they affect the cost of doing business.

“There is need to reduce the power debt which is also causing hike in electricity prices,” he added. Shaukat urged for reforms covering all the sectors and to take steps to broaden the tax base immediately. He also said that refunds facilitate establishment of new industries to create jobs and improve revenues.

FPCCI senior VP also appreciated the Rs180 billion package for industrial growth to enhance the exports. He said the business community would propose to improve sales tax, income tax, and customs duty regime.

