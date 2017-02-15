Sydney

Copper held on to hefty overnight gains in early trading on Tuesday amid supply concerns from two of the world´s biggest sources of the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3 percent to $6,124 a tonne by 0100 GMT. The contract hit its highest since May 2015 on Monday at $6,204. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7 percent to 49,870 yuan ($7,251) a tonne.

A strike that has shut down operations at northern Chile´s Escondida copper mine, the world´s biggest, entered its fifth day on Monday with few signs of an imminent resolution.

MMG Ltd has been transporting copper concentrates from its Las Bambas mine in Peru since late on Friday, when residents of a nearby town called off protests that had blocked the road used by the company, a representative of the ombudsman´s office said.

0



0







Copper down was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186295-Copper-down/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper down" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186295-Copper-down.