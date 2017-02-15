Karachi

The Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded improved trading activity on Tuesday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,700/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,180/40kg. Ex-Karachi rate also remained firm at Rs6,835/maund and Rs7,325/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said price remained higher because of demand in the local market along with higher rates in the US, India and Chinese markets. “Around 0.7 million bales are lying with the ginners and the demand has increased in the market, as yarn sales have also picked up,” he added.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 11,000 bales from nine stations in between Rs5,800/maund to Rs7,125/maund.

Trading stations included Mirpurkhas, Ghotki, Mian Channu, Fort Abbas, Haroonabad, Mailsi, Sadiqabad, Rahimyar Khan and Jalalpur.

