Tokyo

Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output while rising production elsewhere kept crude futures within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.

Brent crude futures were trading at $55.63 per barrel at 0638 GMT, up 4 cents from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 4 cents at $52.97 per barrel. This followed a 2 percent decline in the previous session. Both oil benchmarks have remained within a $5 per barrel trading range since the beginning of the year.

"The usually fairly volatile oil price has barely budged for two months, the reason being conflicting dynamics in the market," said Dutch bank ABN Amro.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers, including Russia, have agreed to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of 2017 in a bid to rein in a global fuel supply overhang.

