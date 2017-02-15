Bengaluru

Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day for hints on the central bank´s interest rate strategy.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,225.06 per ounce at 0048 GMT, while U.S. gold futures inched up 0.04 percent to $1,226.3. The dollar index was nearly flat on the day at 100.94 . That was not far from Monday´s high of 101.11, its strongest since Jan. 20.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world´s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.49 percent to 840.87 tonnes on Monday from 836.73 tonnes on Friday.

Investors are focused on testimony by the Fed´s Yellen before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of hints from other policymakers that could suggest they are leaning towards more hikes in interest rates this year than the two currently priced in by markets.

