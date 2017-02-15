TOKYO: The dollar extended losses on Tuesday after President Donald Trump´s national security adviser Michael Flynn quit, with investors waiting to see whether Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen offers clues to the likely pace interest rate increases in her congressional testimony.

The dollar weakened 0.3 percent on the day to stand at 113.43 yen, off Monday´s high of 114.17 but well above a 10-week low of 111.59 yen touched a week ago.

It touched its session low of 113.39 yen shortly after news that Flynn resigned late on Monday under scrutiny over whether he discussed the possibility of lifting U.S. sanctions on Russia before Trump took office.

"The news weighed on the dollar against the yen because it´s a hard situation to understand, and also to understand what kind of broader fallout it will have," said Kumiko Ishikawa, FX market analyst at Sony Financial Holdings.

Slumping Japanese equities also put upward pressure on the yen.

The Nikkei stock average was down 0.7 percent, extending losses in afternoon trading after Toshiba Corp unexpectedly delayed the release of its quarterly earnings and details of a multi-billion dollar writedown to its nuclear business.

