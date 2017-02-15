SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures slid for a second session on Tuesday with the rapidly advancing harvest of a record crop in Brazil and much-needed rains in Argentina weighing on the market.

Wheat edged down for the first time in six sessions as ample global supply pulled the market away from its highest level in more than seven months, touched the day before. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.2 percent to $4.51-1/4 a bushel by 0307 GMT.

Soybeans lost 0.5 percent to $10.49-1/2 a bushel and corn dropped 0.4 percent to $3.74 a bushel. Brazil soybean industry group Abiove said it expected local production of the oilseed to hit 104.6 million tonnes in 2016/17, up from its December forecast of 101.7 million.

It pegged the country´s soybean exports at 58.7 million tonnes. "Brazil´s soybean harvest has picked up the pace and is now about 18 percent complete as compared to a five-year average of 11 percent," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Soybean drops was posted in Business of TheNews International on February 15, 2017.