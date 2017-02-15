Stocks on Tuesday remained under pressure as participants, wary of worsening security situation, stayed away from taking fresh positions, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Limited said stocks closed bearish amid concerns over security unrest after a suicide attack in Lahore. Mehanti added that weak global crude prices, dismal earnings in the banking sector and cautious activity on regulatory oversight dampened the sentiments.

The KSE 100-share Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 0.40 percent or 197.72 points to close at 49,767.91 points. KSE 30-share Index fell 0.35 percent or 95.11 points to end at 26,936.54 points. As many as 409 shares were active; of which 133 increased, 260 decreased and 16 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 353.066 million as compared to 362.407 million shares a day earlier. Analyst Faisal Bilwani at Elixir Securities said equities closed down after volatile trade as the benchmark Index traded in a range of more than 500 points and settled 0.4 percent lower.

“Market opened negative on thin volumes after terrorist attack brought back concerns over the law and order situation,” Bilwani said. “Oil sector led losses on lower global crude. Moreover, steel makers opened deep in red and witnessed a volatile day on lack of clarity over reports of stay order on recent anti-dumping duty on Chinese imports.” News of increase in retail steel prices brought some respite with sector closing the day in black. International Steels and International Industries, however, fell 0.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Habib Bank, up 0.4 percent, ended the day marginally positive with stock seeing wild swings after posting earnings, slightly higher than the market estimates.

Meanwhile, Engro Corp, down 1.1 percent, broke the 10-day winning streak that pushed stock up by near 15 percent as institutional investors took cue from weakness in wider market and booked gains.

Analysts see volatile market to continue with the market testing 50,000 points as political situation may offset earnings-related excitements. Court would resume hearing of Panama case from Wednesday.

Companies, reflecting highest gains, include Rafhan Maize that was up Rs89 to end at Rs7,595/share and Shell Pakistan, which rose Rs29.38 to end at Rs617.01/share. Companies, reflecting highest losses, include Wyeth Pakistan that was down Rs206.65 to Rs4,263.34/share and Sanofi Aventis, which fell Rs84.11 to end at Rs2,651.89/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Ayesha Steel Mill with a turnover of 40.87 million shares. The scrip inched up 10 paisas to close at Rs27.31/share. Power Cement was second with a turnover of 37.173 million shares. It rose paisas to end at Rs19.94/share. K-Electric Limited was third with a turnover of 23.576 million shares. It fell five paisas to finish at Rs10.09/share.

