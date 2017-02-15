ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted an eight-year ban on import of poultry products from Pakistan, commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

“The UAE has granted permission to import day-old chicks and hatching eggs form the companies which are certified from export ministry,” the ministry said in a statement.It added that exporters must obtain health certificates from the UAE authority for their cargoes and slaughterhouses.

“Pakistan appreciates the lifting of ban on poultry by our longstanding trading partner and brotherly nation UAE,” the statement quoted the commerce minister Khurram Dastgir Khan as saying.

The minister also appreciated the efforts of Sartaj Aziz, advisor to prime minister on foreign affairs and Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, minister for national food security and research to get the ban lifted on poultry products.

The UAE annually imports more than $700 million of poultry products, a market from which Pakistan was barred for eight years.“Lifting of the ban will open this market for Pakistan exporters, who have made commendable technological progress in recent years,” the statement said.

