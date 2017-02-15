PSX suspends chief regulatory officer in brokerage default case

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has suspended its chief regulatory officer pending a detailed inquiry involving default of Rs1.2 billion by a brokerage house, a statement said on Tuesday.

The PSX board, in a meeting with the chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), said it received a total of 485 claims against MR Securities amounting to Rs1.2 billion.

The board shared findings and recommendations of an internal inquiry into the recent broker default and role of the chief regulatory officer of the exchange in timely detection and reporting of the same.

“The Board has decided to suspend the CRO pending a detailed enquiry,” the statement said. PSX advised investors to lodge their complaints against the said brokerage house.

“Out of five brokers defaults post 2008, all pending claims against three defaulting brokers will be fully satisfied through sale of assets of these brokers which was in progress, while there were pending litigation cases against two brokers,” the statement added.

Chairman Zafar Hijazi at SECP advices the PSX to expedite the sale of assets of defaulting brokers to speed up settlement of all the pending claims of investors.

Hijazi asked the stock management to put in all efforts for early resolution of pending litigation in order to ensure that all pending claims of investors are satisfied in an expeditious manner, particularly of small investors.

Hijazi stressed the need for implementing reforms for investor protection in a forceful and timely manner. He advised the chairman PSX board to ensure that there is no compromise on this aspect.

During the meeting, a number of measures were discussed which were directed for implementation by the Commission in its previous meeting with the PSX board held on February 8, 2016.

In order to strengthen the exchange’s capacity as a frontline regulator PSX agreed to put in place a stronger inspection regime for brokers, and on the need to establish a national level brokers’ association as a self-regulatory organization under the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997.

“In line with international best practices, the mandate of such association should inter alia include formulating necessary code of ethics for its members and instituting disciplinary policies/procedures for non-compliances of relevant regulatory framework,” said the statement.

The SECP said considering risk to investor arises substantially through custody of clients assets with brokers, not all brokers should be allowed to keep custody of clients’ assets. The PSX agreed to advice.

The SECP also advised PSX to provide fortnightly update on all pending cases to the Commission. PSX was further directed to expedite implementation of the regulations relating to standardization of brokers’ back office software as advised by SECP previously, which could have played a critical role in avoiding the recent broker defaults.

The commission asked the PSX to introduce stringent requirements for opening and operating branch offices by brokers and for strict monitoring of such branch offices for regulatory compliance, to ensure investor protection and discourage brokers from circumventing regulatory requirements.

The chairman SECP expressed his concern over some single member companies acting as stockbrokers and directed the exchange to ensure all such brokers convert to a private or public company within specified time period.

