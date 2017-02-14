Print Story
APNS condoles death of Hajiani Sharifa
KARACHI: All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Umer Mujib Shami have expressed profound grief on behalf of the APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee on the sad demise of Hajiani Sharifa, wife of Daily Vatan Gujrati Publisher Usman Arab Saati.The APNS office-bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.