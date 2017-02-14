Print Story
Plea against PM not maintainable: CJFebruary 14, 2017Print : Top Story
LAHORE The Lahore High Court chief justice on Monday dismissed a writ petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif allegedly for concealing his assets. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah observed that the petition was not maintainable. A citizen, Azhar Hussain, filed the petition and contended that the prime minister concealed his assets and was no more righteous as required by the Constitution to become a public office holder. He prayed to the court to invoke provisions of Articles 62 & 63 of the Constitution and disqualify the prime minister.