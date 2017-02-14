LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the suicide blast was carried out to sabotage the PSL-2 final in Lahore. The minister claimed on Monday that the attacker involved in the blast near Punjab Assembly had been identified. He shared the information in Capital Talk on Geo News. He said the attacker reached the surroundings of the assembly on foot, specifically targeting police personnel. He said at the time, there was a van nearby which faced the brunt of the explosion, without which the impact of the attack would have been far more devastating.

0



0







Lahore blast bid to sabotage PSL final: Sana was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186218-Lahore-blast-bid-to-sabotage-PSL-final-Sana/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Lahore blast bid to sabotage PSL final: Sana" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186218-Lahore-blast-bid-to-sabotage-PSL-final-Sana.