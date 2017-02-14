LAHORE: Police on Monday detained a newly-wed woman after her husband escaped an assassination attempt on his wedding day. On Sunday, Irfan, 25, was critically injured after he was fired at by two unidentified gunmen in the Shafiqabad police area, just as he was returning from his wedding ceremony.

The groom's father filed an FIR, following which police detained the bride and two others.

The incident left Irfan critically injured. He was later admitted to the Mayo Hospital for medical aid. The gunmen fled the scene, police said. The groom’s sister Farah, talking to Geo News, said that minutes after the groom’s car left, two motorcycle-riding armed men opened fire on them.

Farah said that one armed attacker started firing near the window seat. “One bullet hit my brother on his face,” she said. Farah said that right after the fierce attack, they noticed that the bride was not in the car.

Under-custody, bride Zara also spoke to Geo News. She said that the allegations of relations with anyone were baseless. “If I had relations with anyone, then why would I have gotten married in the first place,” she said. Zara said that she left the car because she was scared due to firing. The bride added that she had no idea why the groom’s car was attacked.

