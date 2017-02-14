Medicine dealers observe strike throughout country

LAHORE: Medicine dealers observed a strike across the country on Monday to protest amendments to the Drugs Act 1976 by the Punjab Assembly.

The shutdown caused problems for the patients and their attendants. While the pharmaceutical business leaders’ rigid stance meant to evade accountability entailed horrifying tragedy that befell on scores of families in a deadly bomb blast amid their sit-in at the Faisal Chowk on Monday evening.

The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) led major associations of Punjab including Punjab Chemists Association, Punjab Druggists and Chemists Association, one faction of Punjab Chemists and Retailers Association, Punjab Nutraceutical Association, Herbal Medicine Association, Homoeopathic Manufacturers’ Association, Young Pharmacists Association, Drug Lawyers Forum, representatives of chain pharmacies, Unani Tibb and alternative medicine associations to protest against the recently-passed Drugs (Amendment) Act 2017, which aimed at bringing the industry under law to check the menace of spurious drugs and devise a price mechanism of medicines.

PPMA leaders Hamid Raza and Dr Tahir Azam, PCA President Nisar Chaudhry, Mian Asad Shujaur Rehman, Mian Zakaur Rehman, chain pharmacies’ representative Mehboob Ahmad, pharmacist and drug lawyer Noor Muhammad Mehr, Dr Riaz Ahmad and others gathered along with hundreds of medical stores’ owners and manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers from all over Punjab at the Lahore Press Club early Monday and led a rally towards Punjab Assembly and staged a sit-in at Faisal Chowk to exert pressure on the government to give in to their demands and withdraw the latest amendments in the practically redundant Drugs Act 1976.

As the new law hit the nail on its head, it offended the drugs community lords facing an imminent threat to their deep-ingrained interests not only completely rejected the passage of amendments to Drugs Act 1976 by the Punjab Assembly but also seemed prepared to put patients’ lives at risk through halting supply of medicines to the consumers.

Earlier, the wholesale Lohari Medicine Market, all distribution centres, all retail medical stores and chain pharmacies in front of mega teaching hospitals of Lahore as well as in other districts of Punjab were closed only to inflict further miseries and threatening the lives of the patients.

According to an estimated figure provided by the protesters, more than 50,000 drugstores were completely shut in the entire province. The manufacturers and chemists seemed extremely adamant in their stance as they were taking pride in ensuring a complete strike in markets and vowed to negotiate the matters with the government on their terms.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Mayo, president of one of the two factions of PCRA, held meetings with a provincial minister and authorities of Department of Primary and Secondary Health to stop strike but eventually failed to make a considerable impact in the market.

In a shocking response even after the tragic incident of a bomb blast on their rally, PPMA Chairman Qaiser Waheed Sheikh claimed to have ensured a complete strike in Punjab and Sindh instead of expressing grief over the sad incident that caused deaths of over a dozen persons and injuries to scores of other participants of the rally.

“No PPMA representative was hurt in the bomb blast,” he said, adding that two Mall Road traders, two hakeems and a medical representative belonging to Sheikhupura were killed in the attack. “PPMA is leading the manufacturers, suppliers and sellers of medicines to make Punjab government to withdraw the draconian law that aimed at ruining the pharmaceutical business in the country,” he added.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir categorically stated that the government would not budge in the face of any blackmailing tactics and vowed to eliminate the menace of spurious medicines from the province.

0



0







Medicine dealers observe strike throughout country was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186214-Medicine-dealers-observe-strike-throughout-country/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Medicine dealers observe strike throughout country" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186214-Medicine-dealers-observe-strike-throughout-country.