KARACHI: Defence Minister Kh Asif has said that boost to international trade in the Indian Ocean has underlined the need for an effective strategy to overcome security challenges.

Addressing the concluding session of the 7th International Maritime Conference in Karachi on Monday, the minister said in modern times security of the Indian Ocean has become more important.

He said there were challenges of pirates, human smuggling and other menaces in the ocean. He lauded the multinational naval exercise AMAN-2017 continuing in the Arabian Sea. He said CPEC holds great significance for the entire region. He said pirates in the Arabian Sea and the menace of human trafficking among other heinous crimes pose a serious challenge to the security agencies.

He called for an effective strategy to counter the threats and lauded the Pakistan Navy for conducting a successful exercise and conference. The three-day 7th International Maritime Conference 2017 attended by naval officers of Russia, China, the UK and Turkey among other countries concluded on Monday.

