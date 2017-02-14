Paying attention to development of Sindh: PM

Says public welfare to be ensured; to witness Aman-17 in Karachi today; chairs meeting to review arrangements for 13th summit of Economic Cooperation Organisation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif have decided to expand their activities in development and political arenas in the Sindh province along with other parts of the country.

Talking to a delegation, the PM said that Sukkur-Multan Motorway, Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway and other priority projects in energy sector are his government's gift for the people of Sindh. The prime minister said the government was particularly focusing on transport projects for the people of Karachi including Green Line Mass Transit project, Karachi Circular Railway and Lyari Expressway as Karachi was the country's economic hub.

The prime minister has made it clear that the federal government is focusing on development of the people of Sindh and major development projects are heading towards completion. He said the government was particularly focusing on transport projects for the people of Karachi. He advised the delegation to work diligently for social uplift of the people of Sindh as people living in rural areas need special attention. The delegation included Sindh MPA Syed Ijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, ex-MNA Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Sheerazi and District Chairman Thatta Haji Hanif.

In a related development, PM Nawaz will visit Karachi today (Tuesday) to witness the Pakistan Navy's multinational exercise Aman-17.

The prime minister extended gratitude to the participating navies for joining the Pakistan Navy at Aman-17 in such large numbers. He said maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean were both multidimensional and multifaceted. Threats like maritime terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy had acquired international dimensions, he said adding, cooperation between international navies therefore, was imperative to counter these emerging threats.

He said Pakistan being a major stakeholder in maritime security of Arabian Sea was fully committed to ensuring freedom of navigation and lawful maritime order. The prime minister expressed confidence that Aman-17 would be an endeavor of readiness for the promotion of peace.

He would also be meeting governor and chief minister Sindh at Governor’s House where he would be briefed about progress on Green Line Mass Transit Project, Lyari Expressway and Karachi Circular Railway projects. The prime minister would also be briefed about Karachi Water Supply Project (K-4).

Earlier, PM chaired a preparatory meeting to review arrangements for the forthcoming 13th summit of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) to be held in Islamabad from March 1, 2017. Senior officials and ministers of member countries of the council will meet from February 26 to 28 in Islamabad.

He was briefed on the agenda, likely outcomes, and the arrangements made for the summit, so far. He was briefed that Islamabad Declaration of the summit will focus on theme ‘Connectivity for Regional Prosperity’. The briefing further elaborated that the 13th summit of the Council is also expected to decide ECO’s vision 2025, including the core principles of development, sustainability, regional integration and achieving a conducive environment for people of the region to realise their potential. The cooperation areas earmarked for the summit consist of trade, transport and connectivity, energy, tourism, economic growth and productivity, social welfare and environment.

Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, President Azerbaijan, President Iran, President/Prime Minister Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Kyrgyzstan, President Tajikistan, President Turkey, President Turkmenistan and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan will represent their countries at ECO’s summit. PM directed to ensure all necessary formalities and arrangements for the visiting delegations.

