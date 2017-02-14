Print Story
Karak employees protest non-payment of salariesFebruary 14, 2017
KARAK: The employees union of Tehsil Municipal Administration Karak staged a rally and locked their offices in protest against the non-payment of salaries to them. The rally, led by Tehsil Nazim Abdul Wahab, marched to the deputy commissioner’s office where they staged protest sit-in. The speakers complained of the non-payment of salaries and said that they had already suspended the municipal services. They resolved to continue the protest till the acceptance of their demand.