CPEC to be extended to ECO member states

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will offer China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) extension to the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) during its 13th summit being hosted in Islamabad. The ECO viewed as the robust regional organisation taking keen interest in the CPEC since it could help the member countries for establishing easy connection with the world.

All ten members of the organisation have conveyed their consent to attend it. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who is also retaining the portfolio of the Foreign Affairs chaired a high echelon meeting at the prime minister house on Monday and issued guidelines for the summit and its agenda. Pakistan has planned to convert the CPEC and its close collaboration with the member countries of the ECO, a gigantic leap for generating economic activities in the region.

The sources in the Prime Minister House told The News that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has personal friendly relations with all leaders of the ECO countries. They have assured the prime minister to attend the summit. The prime minister personally spoke on phone with leaders of most of the member countries. The visiting leaders would avail the opportunity to have brief but beneficial bilateral interaction with prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the host senior officials.

The preparatory meeting at the Prime Minister House reviewed arrangements for the forthcoming summit. It has been officially stated that senior officials and ministers of the member countries of ECO will meet from February 26 to 28 in Islamabad. The prime minister was briefed on the agenda, likely outcomes, and the arrangements made for the summit.

The prime minister was briefed that ‘Islamabad Declaration’ of the summit will focus on theme `Connectivity for Regional Prosperity' in the meeting. The briefing further elaborated that the 13th summit of the council is also expected to decide ECO's vision 2025; including the core principles of development, sustainability, regional integration and achieving a conducive environment for people of the region to realise their potential.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will host lunch in honour of the visiting leaders. The leaders belonging to various groups in the Parliament would also be invited for the lunch including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate the summit with his theme explaining address. It has been decided that stringent security would be in place for the summit and preparatory meetings. Services of the Rangers would be acquired during the meetings. The Red-Zone of the federal capital would be sealed during the ECO engagements, the sources said.

The cooperation areas earmarked for the summit consist of trade, transport & connectivity, energy, tourism, economic growth & productivity, social welfare and environment. The presidents of Iran, Azerbaijan, president / prime minister of Kazakhstan, prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, president of Tajikistan, president of Turkey, president of Turkmenistan and deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan and Foreign Minister of Afghanistan will represent their countries at ECO summit.

The prime minister directed to ensure all necessary formalities and arrangements for the visiting delegations. The sources said that international media has shown great interest in the coverage of the ECO summit and it is likely that special arrangements would be made for media coverage of the ECO.

