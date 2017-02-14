No construction activity to be allowed within

200 yards of new Islamabad Airport

Islamabad: In the light of directives of the Prime Minister, the government would not allow any construction activity within 200 yards from the New Islamabad International Airport and as such there is no hindrance in future expansion of the airport and flight operation starting on August 14, this year.

The official sources told ‘The News’ Rule-68 of Civil Aviation Rules-1994, the security requirement of 200 yards beyond airport perimeter as Structure Free Zone shall be applied in case of the New Islamabad International Airport. “ Presently, the nearest housing society to new airport, is over 200 yards beyond perimeter of the new airport and all societies will continue their activities within their present limits,” the sources said adding there will be no hindrance of construction activity to flying activity or future expansion of the airport.

A notification issued by the Aviation division of the Cabinet Secretariat, an area of seven kilometer in length has been declared as Structure Free Zone towards each approach funnel of the two runways. “It shall remain enforce till the security environment improves,” the notification said.

There is no construction or development activity taking place in declared Structure Free Zone towards approach funnel of the two runways. The sources said it had also been decided that the future expansion of the airport in shape of construction of the third runway would also take place towards less expensive area where presently, no housing activity exists there.

It may be pointed out here that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a meeting with Aviation divison on January 20, this year had directed that construction of houses in close vicinity of the airport should not be any hindrance to future expansion of the airport.

The official sources have rejected an impression that the new airport may face hindrance in its future expansion and the upcoming flight operation (approach funnel of two runways). “The Prime Minister Secretariat will be conveyed all the progress and information in this regard, in the next few days,” an official said.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) regulates obstructions around airports for ensuring regularity and flight safety and it also issues height clearance and NoCs to societies or structure around airports. “It has been ensured that planning will comply to safety and construction standards,” the official said.

