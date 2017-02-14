RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistani soldiers embraced Shahadat in unprovoked Indian firing in the Thoob Sector near Bimber, said an ISPR press release on Monday.The unprovoked Indian firing hit the Thoob Sector in which three Pakistani soldiers were critically injured but later embraced Shahadat.The martyred soldiers are Naik Ghulam Rasool, Naik Imran Zafar and Sepoy Imam Bukhsh.Pakistani troops responded effectively in which Indian forces also suffered casualties.

