RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that the strategic programme had made defence of the country formidable.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Strategic Plans Division on Monday. He was received by Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Mazher Jamil.

According to the ISPR, the COAS was given a detailed briefing on various facets of the Pakistan’s strategic programme. The COAS underlined the centrality of Pakistan’s strategic programme against specific threat to the security.

The COAS lauded the efforts of scientists and engineers involved in the development of the programme, which made Pakistan’s defence formidable.He highly appreciated operational preparedness and training standard of the strategic forces. He particularly expressed satisfaction over the comprehensive security regime of SPD.

0



0







‘Strategic Plan has made country’s defence formidable’ was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186203-Strategic-Plan-has-made-countrys-defence-formidable/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Strategic Plan has made country’s defence formidable’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186203-Strategic-Plan-has-made-countrys-defence-formidable.