Senators protest non-implementation of NAP points

ISLAMABAD: The senators on Monday expressed resentment over non-implementation of many points of the National Action Plan (NAP) to counter terrorism and open working of banned outfits in the country.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar, while taking part in discussion on the NAP on a motion moved by PPP Senator Sehar Kamran, said that until the state abandoned its policy of favouring some militant groups targeting countries in the region and until it curbed hate speech, the fight against militancy would remain elusive. Questioning the policy of blocking the UN move to impose sanctions against the head of a banned militant outfit, he said, “Such diabolical policies raised serious questions about our intentions and policies.”

Babar contended that activists challenging the state narrative on militancy and national security were silenced through a vicious hate campaign on social and electronic media. “Today, hate speech flourishes while dissent with state narrative is not only silenced but also punished covertly without recourse to law. This is a new and most disturbing trend,” he cautioned.

“The government must come out clean on the priorities it has in the fight against militancy. Are we going to fight only those militants who are targeting our citizens or are we going to fight also those whose target is across the borders?” he asked.

Taking part in the debate, MQM Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi said the government had miserably failed to implement a consensus plan to counter the menace of terrorism, adding that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) was seen nowhere, while seminaries which were producing terrorists were operating without any check.

“There used to be a narrative of good and bad Taliban which proved to be a failure of the government, and now they have come up with another slogan of good and bad banned organisations, which shows the government has no vision or policy to deal with terrorists,” he lamented.

In a reference to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order that banned the Valentine’s Day celebration in Islamabad, Sassui Palijo of the PPP said that there was a ban on valentines, while banned outfits were wondering around scot-free.

This prompted PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi to retaliate who said that why would he celebrate Valentine’s Day, as this was not his tradition, adding that those who love the Valentine’s Day must not impose their ideology on others. He also criticised Senator Babar, who said China should not have vetoed the issue of Masood Azhar, the founder and leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad, saying the fellow senator should not have spoken the language of Narendra Modi.

Senator Hamdullah of the JUI-F demanded that the government should hold a probe into the allegations levelled by Inspector General Police Sindh AD Khowaja, who said that the abettors and supporters of terrorists are sitting in parliament.

“The Supreme Court had also maintained that three political parties are supporting terrorists and now the IG also confirmed it, so there should be a probe into it and if so they should be taken to task,” he pointed out.

ANP’s Shahi Syed criticised the PPP and MQM, saying why there was no peace in Karachi when the PPP was in power before 2013, and those involved in Baldia town factory massacre were not being punished.

Speaking on the motion, State Minister for Interior Balighur Rehman painted a rosy picture of his party government in improving the security situation in the country. “We had seen bomb blasts, hate speeches, killings and what not before we came into power, but we controlled things for which we give credit to all political parties as this was achieved through the NAP,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Senate unanimously adopted a resolution recommending to the government for key amendments to 11 articles of the Constitution to empower the House especially with regards to voting at the joint sitting of parliament.

Moved by Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq and supported by parliamentary leaders of all the representative parties, the resolution recommended to amend articles 57, 62, 72, 73, 86, 126, 159, 160 as well as 162.

The resolution was presented to the House in line with a decision made at the Business Advisory Committee and signed by parliamentary party leaders, including Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Mushahidullah Khan, Azam Swati, Ilyas Bilour, Taj Haider, Usman Kakar, Mir Kabir and Sirajul Haq.

The House recommended that article 57 shall be amended to provide that the chief ministers of the provinces shall have the right to address the Senate, as and when invited while in Article 72, in clause (4) a provision shall be added, namely, “provided that one vote of a member of Senate shall be proportionate to the total number of seats in the National Assembly divided by the total number of seats in the Senate.”

In Article 73, in Clause (1A) a provision shall be inserted, namely, “provided that simultaneously the National Assembly shall inform the Senate about the status of recommendations of the Senate on the bill, which shall include details as to the recommendations incorporated in the bill and recommendations not incorporated, along with the reasons for non-incorporation”.

Another important amendment proposed by the Senate in Article 160 states, “If the next Award of National Finance Commission could not be announced within five years, the government shall take permission from the Senate to extend the previous award for another year, provided that in case of extension the Senate may increase the award to the provinces by one percent; provided further that in case of every extension, the Senate may further increase the award for the provinces by one percent annually”.

In Article 162, the Senate recommended to amend as under, “The existing Article 166 shall be substituted with the following, namely; ‘The executive authority of the Federation extends to borrowing upon the security of the Federal Consolidated Fund within such limits, if any, as may from time to time be fixed by act of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), and to the giving of guarantees within such limits, if any, as may be so fixed; and every borrowing agreement entered by the federal government shall be ratified by the both houses of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)’.

The Senate in its resolution also resolved to continue its struggle for enhancement of the role and powers of the Senate to make Pakistan a true Federation as envisaged by the Constitution; protection and representation of interests and rights of the federating units and the people of Pakistan; marginalised segments of society; and ethnic minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani reiterated the resolve of the Upper House to continue concerted efforts for enhancing its powers and having a more vibrant role in parliamentary democratic system in the country.

“The resolution is meant for enhancing powers of the House to further strengthen democracy and making Pakistan a Federation in real terms,” the chairman remarked.

Media persons walked out of the Senate press gallery against the killing of a media worker, belonging to Samaa TV, and asked for a probe into the gory act and compensation to his family. Journalists protested that no government had made serious efforts to adopt a single bill for protection of media persons.

Meanwhile, the treasury and opposition legislators stood united through a resolution to call on the government to appoint a full-time foreign minister.

The resolution, moved by Senator Azam Khan Swati, was adopted by the House unanimously. However, under the rules, the government has to inform the Senate within 60 days about the progress made after the passage of a unanimous resolution, though it is of recommendary in nature.

Swati said, “I would like to request the prime minister to appoint a full time foreign minister as the country is facing enough challenges due to absence of a foreign minister.”

Another resolution moved by PPP’s Dr Karim Khawaja calling upon the government to take appropriate measures to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was also passed unanimously.

A resolution moved by some 18 senators belonging to all opposition political parties demanding the government to take necessary steps for operating PIA flights from Peshawar and Lahore as well as changing the flights timing from Karachi to Peshawar was also unanimously passed. The resolution was moved by Azam Khan Swati.

