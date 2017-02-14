KATHMANDU: An 85-year-old former Gurkha is making a bid to reclaim his title as the world’s oldest person to summit Mount Everest.

A Guinness World Record certificate hangs proudly in Min Bahadur Sherchan’s Kathmandu home and by the end of this year’s spring climbing season he hopes to have a second one hanging next to it.

Sherchan made his historic climb in 2008 when he was 76, but he lost the record five years later when Japanese mountaineer Yuichiro Miura summited the 8,848-metre (29,029-foot) peak at the age of 80.

Sherchan has since been on a quest to take back the title -- though he says it is only to prove to himself that he can.

"My aim is not to break anybody’s record, this is not a personal competition between individuals. I wish to break my own record," Sherchan told AFP in the Nepali capital.

Nevertheless, the octogenarians have been in a tug of war for the honour of being Everest’s oldest summiteer.

Both Sherchan and Miura summited in 2008, but the former soldier in the British Gurkha army secured the record by virtue of being a year older.

When Miura snatched the title in 2013 Sherchan was also preparing to tackle the peak in a bid to retain his title.

0



0







Ex-Gurkha bids to reclaim ‘oldest on Everest’ title was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186182-Ex-Gurkha-bids-to-reclaim-oldest-on-Everest-title/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ex-Gurkha bids to reclaim ‘oldest on Everest’ title" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186182-Ex-Gurkha-bids-to-reclaim-oldest-on-Everest-title.