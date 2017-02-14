N Ireland’s peace generation frozen out by politics of war

BELFAST/BESSBROOK, Northern Ireland: The sudden collapse of a power-sharing agreement that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland has angered a younger generation who feel robbed of their future by the failure of politicians to get over the sectarian prejudices of the past.

After bitter compromises over paramilitaries and policing, the province’s cross-community government finally imploded over farmers abusing a green-energy scheme, forcing an election on March 2.The confrontation has exposed the frustrations of younger people over what they say is a breakdown in trust between Catholic Irish nationalists and pro-British Protestant unionists that has stifled job creation and economic prosperity.

While there is no sign of a return to the violence that killed 3,600 people, the political crisis looks set to paralyse government in the province for months at the same time as Britain’s exit from the European Union threatens shockwaves to its economy, constitutional status and border with Ireland. "People are frustrated because they can’t agree on anything.

They can’t compromise," said Carlos Barr, a 16-year-old student, referring to the older generation of politicians.

"If one side says something the other side has to object." While it is impossible to quantify the impact of sectarian disputes on economic growth, many young people complain they have scared off foreign investment, delayed reforms and deepened a culture of dependency on the state in the two communities.

