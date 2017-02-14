MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done little to quell the uncertainty surrounding Sergio Aguero’s future at the club, saying that he was unsure where the mercurial Argentine striker would be plying his trade next season.

The emergence of young trio Raheem Sterling,

Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane in recent weeks has meant that Aguero, the club’s top scorer with 18 goals in 26

games this campaign, has had to settle for a place on the bench.

“At the end of the season I don’t know. I know how difficult it is to find top goal scorers. I would like him to stay but I don’t know what is going to happen,” Guardiola told British media when asked if Aguero would still be at City next season.

“Sergio knows the intention of his manager and the club. I don’t want to sell him. I want him to stay here for a long time until he decides.

“The reason he’s not played the last two games are because Leroy, Gabriel and Raheem have played amazing. That’s the only reason why.”

0



0







Guardiola unsure of Aguero future at Man City was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186161-Guardiola-unsure-of-Aguero-future-at-Man-City/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Guardiola unsure of Aguero future at Man City" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186161-Guardiola-unsure-of-Aguero-future-at-Man-City.