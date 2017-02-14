SAN FRANCISCO, California: Two-time major champion Jordan Spieth fired a bogey-free two-under par 70 on Sunday to win the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and capture his ninth career US PGA Tour title.

The 23-year-old American birdied the second and second-to-last holes in the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, the only course used on Sunday after three layouts were played over the tournament’s first three rounds.

Spieth finished on 19-under par 268, having seized a six-stroke lead after 54 holes with back-to-back 65s on Friday and Saturday that allowed him to cruise to a four-stroke triumph over fellow American Kelly Kraft.

“It’s unbelievable. We had just a fantastic weekend,” Spieth said. “I hit 17 greens today. It was just kind of a dream round when you are leading by a bunch. Finally got one to go in at 17.”

In his 100th career PGA event, Spieth birdied the par-5 second hole after reaching the green in two shots and tapping in and then made 14 pars before sinking a 30-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th.

“I kept saying, ‘I don’t like playing boring golf,’” Spieth said. “But that’s what was needed today and that’s how we closed it out.”

Spieth captured his first title of the year and became the first player 23-or-under to win by three or more shots five times. Only 14-time major winner Tiger Woods has won nine PGA titles at a younger age, about a month quicker than Spieth, who also became the second-youngest Pebble Beach champion after compatriot John Cook in 1981.

It was Spieth’s first triumph since winning the Australian Open last November. Spieth lost in his first four attempts to win when leading after 54 holes but since then has won six of seven such opportunities, faltering only with an epic back-nine collapse at last year’s Masters. Reigning US Open champion Dustin Johnson was third on 273 with fellow American Brandt Snedeker another shot back and world number one Jason Day of Australia on 275 alongside Spain’s Jon Rahm and American Gary Woodland.

Kraft fired a 67 but never came nearer than three shots to Spieth in settling for his best career PGA finish.

