ROME: Gonzalo Higuain scored either side of halftime as Serie A leaders Juventus won 2-0 at Cagliari on Sunday to preserve their seven-point lead over second-placed AS Roma, who downed Crotone 2-0 away after goals from Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko.

Higuain, signed for 90 million euros ($95.61 million) last year, proved his worth against Cagliari as he settled a tight contest to take his goal tally to 18 for the season.

Serie A’s joint-top scorer fired Juventus ahead in the 37th minute when he was picked out by a sumptuous Claudio Marchisio pass and slotted past the advancing Rafael.

Higuain added a second two minutes after the break by slamming home to round off a searing counter attack.

Cagliari, disciplined and organised during the first half, wilted after Juventus took a stranglehold on the match and had Nicolo Barella sent off following a second yellow card in the 67th minute.

The victory extended Juve’s winning streak to five matches. They have 60 points, seven ahead of Roma, who had earlier made light of a first-half missed penalty.

Nainggolan lashed past Alex Cordaz from a tight angle in the 40th minute after being picked out by Mohamed Salah as the visitors edged a first half in which they had only hinted at their wealth of attacking quality.

Salah then squared for Dzeko, who had sent a hesitant first-half penalty wide, for a simple tap-in in the 77th minute as Roma overtook Napoli, 2-0 victors against Genoa on Friday, into second.

Inter Milan moved up to 45 points in fourth after seeing off Empoli 2-0 with goals from Eder and Antonio Candreva.

Surprise package Atalanta, also on 45, remain firmly in the hunt for European qualification after their 3-1 win at struggling Palermo.

Bottom club Pescara trailed 5-0 after 61 minutes at Torino but scored three times in 10 minutes after the break.

They were unable to salvage a draw though and remain hopelessly adrift with only nine points from 24 matches.

0



0







Higuain fires Juventus past Cagliari, Roma beat Crotone was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186148-Higuain-fires-Juventus-past-Cagliari-Roma-beat-Crotone/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Higuain fires Juventus past Cagliari, Roma beat Crotone" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186148-Higuain-fires-Juventus-past-Cagliari-Roma-beat-Crotone.