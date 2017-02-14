KARACHI: In 2016 Rio Olympics, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had decided that Japan-based judoka Shah Hussain would be the flag-bearer of Pakistan’s contingent during the march-past at the opening ceremony.

But the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) decided against that on the ground that Shah had not featured in any national event of Pakistan.

But Shah is now going to make a fresh beginning when he appears for the first time in a national event in Pakistan. He will take part in the 25th National men and 8th National Women Judo Championship which begins at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad on Tuesday (today).

Shah arrived in the federal capital last week along with his mother.

He will play in the minus 100 kilogramme competitions, an event which he can comfortably win.

Shah’s presence in the national event will be an inspiration for the other judokas as they will learn from the judoka who has been groomed in the highly competitive judo environment of Japan.

Shah won a silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and a couple of bronze medals in Asian Championships.

He was the first judoka of Pakistan who got the honour of featuring in Olympics. Having been through a tough two-year qualifying phase, Shah made the cut for Olympics through a continental quota.

Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) wants Shah to spend some time with the other judokas in the camp after the national event so that they can learn from him.

“We want him to train with our other players so that they could see how he trains and what his basic techniques are,” a senior PJF official told ‘The News’ on Monday. “Shah is no doubt a great asset,” the official said.

The event will last till February 18. The PJF said that the federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz Hussain Pirzada will be the chief guest on the occasion.

