PSG look to get one over Barcelona at last

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday with their Spanish coach Unai Emery desperate to improve his awful personal record against the Catalans.

Emery was brought to the French capital last year as the successor to Laurent Blanc in order to help take PSG to the next level in Europe after four consecutive quarter-final exits in the Champions League.

But finishing second in their group behind Arsenal exposed PSG to a tougher draw in the first knockout round and now they must beat the Spanish champions — the second leg will be at the Camp Nou next month — just to make it to the last eight again.

Emery, the former Sevilla boss, has come up against Barcelona 23 times in his coaching career and won just once, in La Liga last season.

Paris, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona twice in recent campaigns, losing in the quarter-finals in 2013 and again in 2015 to Lionel Messi, Neymar and co.

“For me this is a good opportunity,” Emery told reporters at the Parc des Princes on Monday.

“It is an important moment in the season because it is the Champions League which is a very clear objective for the club and it is against Barcelona.

“We want to be playing against the best teams in Europe and the world. I carry the responsibility, but we need to be positive, have confidence in the team, and confidence in our own ability.”

There is certainly a new-found confidence at the Parc des Princes after a fine start to 2017 which has seen them win 10 and draw one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

They are fresh from a 3-0 victory at Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Friday, in which Edinson Cavani scored twice to take him to 33 goals in all competitions this season.

“Every time we play Barcelona we go out believing we can win, but things don’t always go the way we want them to go. What is for sure is that we are working hard and we are convinced we will have our part to play,” said Cavani, who turns 30 on the day of the game.

The French champions have beaten Barcelona in the recent past, claiming a 3-2 win in the group stage in September 2014.

They are also a formidable proposition at the Parc des Princes, having lost just once there in Europe in the last decade, albeit that was against Barcelona two years ago.

Emery will be unable to utilise veteran midfielder Thiago Motta, the ex-Barcelona player, due to suspension. Meanwhile, one winger from Angel Di Maria, Lucas Moura and January signing Julian Draxler will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Barcelona travel to France buoyed by a crushing 6-0 win at Alaves in La Liga at the weekend in which Luis Suarez scored twice.

That result means Luis Enrique’s side have now lost just once in 22 games although it was overshadowed by an awful ankle injury suffered by right-back Aleix Vidal which rules him out for the rest of the season.

Javier Mascherano and Arda Turan are sidelined too, although one man who could feature is Rafinha, who was named in the squad but will need a mask to protect a broken nose.

Barcelona are still fighting on three fronts, keeping alive the prospect of another La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble to match those achieved in 2009 and 2015.

“It’s not really something we talk about amongst ourselves but all the players have it in mind,” the club’s former PSG defender Lucas Digne told AFP.

“As long as we are still in every competition, it is very important. This club is born to win trophies.”

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel hopes the return of the Champions League will provide the jolt his inconsistent side need ahead of Tuesday’s visit to Benfica in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The Germans tormented opposing defences and finished above European champions Real Madrid in Group F after setting a new group-stage goals record, but they have failed to reproduce their best form domestically.

Dortmund, who won their lone Champions League title in 1997, fell an alarming 15 points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich following Saturday’s shock 2-1 loss at bottom side Darmstadt.

“I never got the feeling we really got going,” Tuchel said after Dortmund saw their nine-match unbeaten run snapped, albeit a series that included just three victories.

“We were simply a long way below our limit and we have to admit they (Darmstadt) deserved to win.”

Dortmund fielded three teenagers at Darmstadt, with 18-year-old Dzenis Burnic making his German league debut in the absence of injured defensive duo Marcel Schmelzer and Lukasz Piszczek.

But Tuchel predicted Tuesday’s clash in Lisbon would elicit a strong response from his players, with Ousmane Dembele, Andre Schuerrle and Shinji Kagawa all in contention to return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench at the weekend.

“In all honesty, we come into our own when it’s a 50-50 game,” said Tuchel, his thoughts echoed by goalkeeper Roman Buerki.

“On Tuesday, we play against a different opponent with a different way of playing,” the Swiss international added.

