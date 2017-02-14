India thrash Bangladesh in warning to Aussies

HYDERABAD, India: India issued a battle cry to Australia Monday after wrapping up a comprehensive 208-run victory over Bangladesh with a devastating display of spin bowling by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Chasing 459 for victory on the final day of their first Test on Indian soil, Bangladesh were bowled out for 250 in an extended afternoon session after stubborn resistance from their lower order.

Ashwin and Jadeja shared eight second innings wickets to help India extend their record unbeaten run to 19 Tests, leaving them in prime form for a series against arch rivals Australia later this month.

Australia, currently number two in the Test rankings, land in Mumbai on Monday for a four-Test series against Kohli’s top-ranked team.

Kohli, second only to Australian skipper Steve Smith in the batting rankings, will go into the series in red-hot form after hitting his fourth double century since July.

Monday’s result had appeared in little doubt after Bangladesh had been set such a massive total in their second innings and the tourists began the final day on 103-3.

Mahmudullah (64) shrugged off poor form to register his 13th Test 50 while young spinner Mehedi Hasan made a gutsy 61-ball 23 to delay the inevitable against the world’s number Test side. But the match ended when Ashwin, who in his 45th Test had become the fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets on Sunday, trapped Taskin Ahmed lbw to finish with figures of four for 73.

There was some drama after the umpire originally turned down his appeal but had to change his mind after the decision was reviewed by the Indian team.

Ashwin also dismissed first innings centurion Mushfiqur Rahim (23) in the morning session to scupper Bangladesh’s only real hope of saving the match, while Jadeja accounted for star batsman Shakib Al Hasan (22).

Mahmudullah then put on fighting partnerships with their captain Rahim and Sabbir Rahman to resist the Indian attack on what still seemed to be a decent batting track.

India had bowled out Bangladesh for 388 in their second innings and decided to build on their 299-run lead after not enforcing the follow-on.

Ninth-ranked Bangladesh were always left playing catch-up after the hosts posted a mammoth 687-6 declared in their first innings.

Score Board

India won toss

India 1st innings 687 dec (V Kohli 204, M Vijay 108, W Saha* 106; Taijul 3-156)

Bangladesh 1st innings 388 all-out (Mushfiqur 127; Yadav 3-84)

India 2nd innings 159 dec (C Pujara* 54; Taskin 2-43)

Bangladesh 2nd innings

Tamim Iqbal c Kohli b Ashwin 3

Soumya Sarkar c Rahane b Jadeja 42

Mominul Haque c Rahane b Ashwin 27

Mahmudullah c Kumar b Sharma 64

Shakib Al Hasan c Pujara b Jadeja 22

*†Mushfiqur Rahim c Jadeja b Ashwin 23

Sabbir Rahman lbw b Sharma 22

Mehedi Hasan Miraz c Saha b Jadeja 23

Kamrul Islam Rabbi not out 3

Taijul Islam c Rahul b Jadeja 6

Taskin Ahmed lbw b Ashwin 1

Extras (b 4, lb 7, nb 3) 14

Total (all out; 100.3 overs) 250

Fall: 1-11, 2-71, 3-75, 4-106, 5-162, 6-213, 7-225, 8-242, 9-249, 10-250

Bowling: Kumar 8-4-15-0; Ashwin 30.3-10-73-4; Sharma 13-3-40-2 (3nb); Yadav 12-2-33-0; Jadeja 37-15-78-4

Result: India won by 208 runs

Series: India won the one-off match

Man of the Match: V Kohli (India)

Umpires: M Erasmus (South Africa) and J S Wilson (West Indies). TV umpire: C B Gaffaney (New Zealand). Match referee: A J Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

India thrash Bangladesh in warning to Aussies was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017