LONDON: Joe Root said he felt “privileged, humbled and very excited” to be named England Test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.

Colin Graves, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), said in a statement that the Yorkshire batsman had been the perfect choice.

“I’m delighted that he has accepted the role and will now help to take the team to the next level,” he added.

Durham’s 25-year-old all-rounder Ben Stokes was named vice-captain, the role previously held by Root.

Root, 26, has scored 4,594 Test runs since his debut in 2012 and will become England’s 80th Test skipper with his first game in charge set to be against South Africa at Lord’s on July 6.

Cook, 32, resigned on February 6 after captaining England for a record 59 Tests.

Root, third in the world Test batting rankings, had been the standout candidate despite concerns that the extra responsibility could affect his form.

The Yorkshireman described the new role as a “huge honour”.

“We have a very good group of players and I’m looking forward to leading them out in the summer, building on Alastair’s achievements and making the most of our talents in the years ahead,” he said.

