Lahore blast leaves PSL final in jeopardy

DUBAI: Just days after the corruption scandal rocked HBL Pakistan Super League, the organisers of the T20 event were faced with yet another crisis on Monday after a deadly blast in Lahore where the final of the league is scheduled to take place next month.

Several people including senior police officers were killed in the bomb blast in Lahore, an incident that could derail Pakistan Cricket Board’s plans to hold the PSL final in the provincial capital.

Foreign players in the league were briefed ahead of the tournament with PSL chairman Najam Sethi reassuring them of their safety in Lahore and the security measures being put in place by the PCB.

That argument will be significantly harder to sell following news of this attack which will be another setback in Pakistan’s bid to see international tours and cricket of significant international interest returning to the country.

Pakistan has been without such cricket since 2009 when the Sri Lanka team bus was attacked by terrorists in Lahore.

It is also another serious blow to the league, which has already been hit by a spot fixing scandal on its first weekend that saw Pakistan and Islamabad United players Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif sent home and suspended, with three more players quizzed.

Shortly after the news of the Lahore tragedy emerged, PSL chairman Najam Sethi also took to Twitter to confirm Pakistan international Nasir Jamshed has been provisionally suspended by the PCB from all forms of cricket in the latest crackdown on spot fixing.

The PCB has booked Dubai International Stadium as a backup option for next month’s final.

