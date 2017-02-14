PSL spot-fixing allegations

Retired high court judge to head inquiry tribunal

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry tribunal headed by a retired High Court judge will be constituted to investigate the spot-fixing allegations against some national cricketers who reportedly had contacts with a gambling syndicate during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan announced this at a media briefing on Monday.

“Both Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif will be served show cause notices within a day,” he told reporters. “We are also looking into allegations against Mohammad Irfan. If we think his case also needs probe he will also be issued a show cause notice,” he added.

Shaharyar revealed that Shahzaib Hasan and Zulfiqar Babar had been cleared.

The PCB chairman said it was disappointing that despite many reminders some players continued their relations with members of a match-fixing syndicate. “We reminded them time and again to stay away from such people; still they went out of the hotel to meet them,” he said.

Shaharyar said the lead role in nabbing the two was played by the PCB Anti Corruption Unit. “Though the ICC was privy to all that happened, the lead role was played by our ACU,” he claimed.

He reiterated that the PCB had zero tolerance for match-fixing.

Shaharyar also said that Big Three at the ICC was bound to be scrapped. “The ICC Board that is about to adopt new administrative and financial constitution would see the new system replacing the Big Three,” he said.

Under the newly proposed system, India would get 16 percent of the ICC profit instead of 22 which it was supposed to get under the Big Three deal.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) faced severe criticism from their parliamentarians in recent past for monopolising cricket. Though England and Australia are part of the Big Three, they are against wresting total administrative and financial powers.

Shaharyar expressed the hope that PSL final in Lahore would open the doors for the return of international cricket in Pakistan. “The PSL final in Lahore would encourage international teams to come to Pakistan. Bangladesh under-19s and a host of other junior teams are expected to visit Pakistan in the months to come,” he said.

