A forgotten city

The PPP government in Sindh has rarely shied away from using the historic city of Moenjodaro as a tool in its politicking. The archaeological site served as a backdrop for the PPP-organised Sindh Cultural Festival in 2014, over the objections of many archaeologists who feared the vulnerable site may suffer grave damage. At the time, the party claimed it had consulted with experts and professed great concern for Moenjodaro but we are now finding out that doesn’t necessarily mean it has taken any steps to protect the historical site. The country director of Unesco, Vibeke Jensen, has said that efforts to protect Moenjodaro are being threatened by a lack of funding and that this could lead to its eventual disintegration. The prevalence of floods in the region leaves Moenjodaro particularly threatened and there has been no visible effort to safeguard such an important part of our heritage. Jensen made these comments at a conference organised by the provincial government, where Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah vowed to increase measures to preserve the site. Such promises are well and good but they have rarely been followed by action. Until the provincial government can show otherwise, its words should not be taken as a substitute for concrete achievement.

Just last month, the Sindh High Court heard a case on encroachments on the Moenjodaro site and ordered that they be removed. The court also heard how dozens of invaluable artefacts had been stolen from the Moenjodaro museum. Such corruption is par for the course for the Sindh government but one would expect a slightly different attitude when it comes to the historic site of Moenjodaro. Yet even here the land mafia and its allies in the government have taken over. The only progress the provincial government has been able to report is the launch of a Moenjodaro website and the hosting of a conference at the site. Neither of these are achievements to be scoffed at but they are also no substitute for the vital work of ensuring the continued survival of an archaeological site that is one of the oldest in the world. Those who are so uncaring about their past tend to have an equally indifferent attitude to the problems of the present. Moenjodaro is too important to be treated the way everything else in the country has and it is our obligations both to ourselves and to history to ensure it is not allowed to disintegrate.

