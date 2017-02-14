Mainstreaming or merger?

The drive to bring Fata under the protection of the constitution gained momentum on Sunday as Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa said the military would support the government’s efforts to ‘mainstream’ the tribal areas. The statement was a timely and positive once since the reforms package proposed by the government has not yet been tabled in a cabinet meeting despite being on the schedule, and some opposition parties like PkMAP have strongly opposed it. At the same time, Bajwa did not make his own suggestions on what form this mainstreaming process should take, restricting himself only to declaring support for the government. If Fata is to be merged successfully with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the army will have a crucial role to play. It is the army’s job to ensure the safe return of all those displaced by Operation Zarb-e-Azb, to ensure they have homes to return to and to keep the militant menace at bay in Fata. This is why it was necessary for Bajwa to announce his complete support for the people of Fata.

One of those who had originally been opposed to the Fata reforms package – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman – has now softened his tone somewhat. He says his problem is not particularly with the proposal to merge Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; rather he wants the tribesmen of Fata to approve the decision. It is unclear if the JUI-F chief is using this as a delaying tactic, but it is undeniable that the one problem with the Fata reforms committee was the absence of any representative of the tribal areas itself. Still, that does not justify indefinitely delaying bringing Fata into the mainstream and, crucially, abolishing the cruel Frontier Crimes Regulation. The Maulana declared himself opposed to the FCR too although it was slightly worrying when he said that the cabinet will approve the reforms package but replace the word ‘merger’ with ‘mainstreaming’. This was contradicted by KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, who has said that the decision to include Fata in his province has been finalised. The government needs to clear up this confusion since it has massive implications for the future of Fata. ‘Mainstreaming’ can mean very different things, from a merger with KP to the creation of a new province to keeping the status quo with cosmetic changes. Clarity is needed before the next cabinet meeting.

