Lives at stake

Selling expired and fake medicines has become a common practice all over country. A recent report claimed that around two dozen medical stores were sealed in Quetta for selling counterfeit and fake medicines on Saturday. The deputy commissioner of Quetta stated that he found fake medicines in 22 out of the 23 medical stores that were raided on Saturday. Another report revealed that 80 percent of the medicines being sold in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan were found to be counterfeit. At least 109 cases of fake medicines were sent to the drug court, the report added.

I really appreciate the efforts of Quetta division commissioner and deputy commissioner for taking positive action against the elements who are playing with lives of people.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat

